Pause + Pray

Let Interruptions Call You to Prayer

mother and young son

Reflection

Interruptions can be annoying. They can cause you to lose your focus or delay the completion of a task. Interruptions can also be messages and messengers from God. When you are interrupted, pause a moment to pray. Pause and pay attention to the persons whose presence appears to be an interruption. You may learn something important when you open to God’s voice in interruptions and inconveniences.

Pray

Wake me, O Divine Wisdom,
To the wonder of each moment.
Keep me amazed at simple things.
Keep me open to unexpected encounters.
Let me see you in life’s interruptions 
And bless those who interrupt me.
Then guide me to return at the right time
To the task at hand.
Amen.

Act

Be mindful of the people around you, most especially children. Listen to the voices of children and those you often overlook. Pay attention to people who appear to interrupt you. Remember you can bless every situation, even inconvenient ones.

Nourishing Love 2

1 thought on “Let Interruptions Call You to Prayer”

  1. Rebecca

    As a “scheduled” person, I really needed this reminder today that interruptions in the normal routine can be blessings. Thank you! 🙂

