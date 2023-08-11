Living Waters

Reflect

We take access to clean drinking water for granted. Whenever we turn on a faucet or a hose, water pours forth. Have you ever thought of those without that luxury?

Pray

God of all elements,

when I am thirsty,

there is no shortage of water to quench it.

But not everybody has such

easy access to what is essential for human life.

Let me think of those

who traverse dangerous lands

just for a sip of water.

Let me not waste what is out of reach

for so many.

And let us be reminded

that the waters of our baptism

means that our souls will never

thirst for your love.

Amen.

Act

Organizations such as Generosity Global have installed over 800 water wells in 20 different nations. Consider donating to agencies such as this that lift the human person. They need our dollars the most.