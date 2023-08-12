Pause + Pray

Come to the Table

People sitting around the dinner table

Reflect

Sometimes it feels like we don’t have a place at the table. Yet the promise of our faith is that Jesus welcomes us all to the table as we rejoice in his love for us. Reflect today on the friendship that Christ had with his disciples.

Pray

Welcoming Christ, you who have created this table
with your carpenter hands,
who sat at it with your friends countless years ago,
remind me that I, too, can sit at this table—
that I, too, am worthy to sit here at this table and know of your love for me.
Today, dispel from me any lie that tells me this table does not want me here.
Welcoming Christ, beckon me to the table.
Amen.

Act

Journey with the narratives in the Gospels and let them be a reminder that Christ calls you into the same friendship he shared with the disciples, to sit with him at the table.

Vanesa Zuleta Goldberg
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content