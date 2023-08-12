Come to the Table

Reflect

Sometimes it feels like we don’t have a place at the table. Yet the promise of our faith is that Jesus welcomes us all to the table as we rejoice in his love for us. Reflect today on the friendship that Christ had with his disciples.

Pray

Welcoming Christ, you who have created this table

with your carpenter hands,

who sat at it with your friends countless years ago,

remind me that I, too, can sit at this table—

that I, too, am worthy to sit here at this table and know of your love for me.

Today, dispel from me any lie that tells me this table does not want me here.

Welcoming Christ, beckon me to the table.

Amen.

Act

Journey with the narratives in the Gospels and let them be a reminder that Christ calls you into the same friendship he shared with the disciples, to sit with him at the table.