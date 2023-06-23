Made in God’s Image

Reflect

When Jesus says, “Be compassionate as your Father is compassionate” (Luke 6:36), many people feel inadequate. But reconsider: we have God’s vast power to help us and are deeply made to be like God, our parent and creator.

Pray

Jesus our brother,

Whose ultimate act of compassion

was becoming fully human,

who touched and healed with tenderness,

help us too to say,

“This is my body, given for you.”

Act

Each night this week as you’re falling asleep, name one thing you appreciate about yourself. This is not selfish or boastful, but is laying the first small seeds of self-compassion.