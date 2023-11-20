Reflect

“For your name’s sake lead me and guide me.”—Psalm 31:4b

Research suggests that we make about 35,000 decisions each day! If we plow through the day making each of these decisions—big and small—on our own, we will probably run into frustration. However, if we rely on God to guide us, our days are probably going to go a lot better. Whether great or trivial, each decision has an effect. They impact our lives and the lives of others. God is omnipotent, omniscient, and omnipresent—and the best to lead and guide us.

Pray

Oh God,

Please help me today.

Before I get caught up in day-to-day life,

remind me to look to you for guidance.

Help me to make pleasing-to-you decisions—

about 35,000 times today!

Act

Biblical reflectionist, Deacon Art Miller from the Archdiocese of Hartford often shares a favorite saying that embraces this concept of letting God lead us: “Lord, what are we gonna do today?” Try asking God this question each day for a week. See what happens.