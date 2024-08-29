Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Leadership with a Heart

hand holding mug with imprint World's Best Boss

Reflect

Compassion is more than just feeling sympathy or pity for others; it’s about actively seeking to alleviate suffering and promote the well-being of all those we encounter. Embracing compassion as a Franciscan leader means fostering a culture of care and concern within our teams and organizations. It means creating space for open and honest communication, where individuals feel safe to share their struggles and vulnerabilities without fear of judgment or reprisal. It means taking the time to listen deeply to the stories and experiences of others and responding with kindness and empathy.

Pray

Good and gracious God,
Help us embrace compassion as a guiding principle of our leadership,
recognizing that true greatness lies not in power or prestige,
but in service to others with love and empathy.
Help us to lead with compassion
so that we bear witness to the transformative power of your love and grace
in the lives of those whom we serve and encounter.
Amen.

Act

Offer a prayer for empathy and understanding, asking God to help you lead with compassion and kindness in all that you do.

Pause+Pray book
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission

Recent Articles