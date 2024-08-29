Leadership with a Heart

Reflect

Compassion is more than just feeling sympathy or pity for others; it’s about actively seeking to alleviate suffering and promote the well-being of all those we encounter. Embracing compassion as a Franciscan leader means fostering a culture of care and concern within our teams and organizations. It means creating space for open and honest communication, where individuals feel safe to share their struggles and vulnerabilities without fear of judgment or reprisal. It means taking the time to listen deeply to the stories and experiences of others and responding with kindness and empathy.

Pray

Good and gracious God,

Help us embrace compassion as a guiding principle of our leadership,

recognizing that true greatness lies not in power or prestige,

but in service to others with love and empathy.

Help us to lead with compassion

so that we bear witness to the transformative power of your love and grace

in the lives of those whom we serve and encounter.

Amen.

Act

Offer a prayer for empathy and understanding, asking God to help you lead with compassion and kindness in all that you do.