Reflect

A Navajo (Dine) blessing prayer affirms, “With beauty all around me, I walk.” We can experience beauty wherever we are. As William Blake counsels, “If the doors of perception were cleansed, we would see everything as it is—infinite.” If our doors of perception were cleansed, we would also see the profound beauty of all things. God created the world for beauty. Beauty is all around us. Let us open our eyes to beauty throughout the day.

Pray

Beauty maker, love creator,

Open our eyes to beauty,

Open our eyes to wonder.

Awaken us to the presence of beauty in our lives

And in the world.

Let us be beauty seekers and beauty makers.

Amen.

Act

Throughout the day, let us open our eyes to beauty all around us. Pause throughout the day to experience beauty amid busyness. Let us give thanks for the beauty of the earth and commit to be agents of beauty keeping and making. Do something beautiful for God.