Just Keep Showing Up

Reflect

Sometimes a life of prayer can feel boring or difficult. There are many people who have different thoughts on what prayer is or is not. Whether you have a theological degree or not, prayer is actually not that difficult of a concept. Prayer, at its most basic form, is about two things: authentic friendship and continuing to show up.

Pray

Jesus, My Friend,

You don’t require any spiritual hoops to jump through to be in relationship with you.

You just want to know me: my thoughts, feelings, dreams, desires, fears, worries—

all the things about me.

Help me to keep showing up in prayer regardless of what it looks like

or how I think it is supposed to be.

Amen.

Act

If prayer is about authentic friendship and continuing to show up, what does this look like in your own relationship with God? Think about what your growing edges are and talk about that with God.