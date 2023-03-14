Pause + Pray

Investing Your Trust

Ripple in blue water

Reflect

It’s easy to misplace our trust. Many people can be so convincing, and we put undue hope in them—a smooth-talking acquaintance, a telephone scammer, or even a relative or longtime friend. Unfortunately, we often find out later that our trust was faulty and damaging. Our trust must first go to our Lord—who knows us best, and cares for us the most.

“Trust in the Lord forever! For the Lord is an eternal Rock.”—Isaiah 26:4

Pray

Oh Lord,
When I am tempted to put my trust in someone else,
Help me to consult you first,
to invite you into the decision.
You know better than any human what is the correct path for me,
how best to act. 
Please help me to walk with your guidance in my heart.

Act

Write out Isaiah’s words from 26:4 on an index card. Put the card in a spot you see fairly regularly. Let these written-out words help to instill in your heart and mind that investing your trust in God is the holiest and best practice.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content