In Praise of Being Lighthearted

Reflect

Many of us, in a truly admirable way, place our faith at the center, and are quite disciplined. But can we also invite lighthearted elements into our spiritual practices? Can we trust that all is well, and relinquish our belief that we need to be so serious? Today, take an inventory of your practices, and consider that, because God is always right here, it might be OK to strive less, delight more.

Pray

God,

You know how we yearn for you, how we work hard to find

your grace within, and in the world.

All practices are worthy: Mass, morning prayers, readings, adoration, the rosary.

But maybe our devotion is so stern sometimes we are blocking out delight.

Maybe, just maybe, we can let go of pushing ahead and instead,

just let go as you ask us to, give you all our burdens. Every single one.

Yes, it is here!

The joy you have promised.

Act

Today, give yourself more grace, knowing that God accepts you exactly as you are, accepts all you have offered, and it is enough.