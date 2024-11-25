I’m Glad You’re Here

Reflect

Gratitude. It’s all the rage. Truly, thought leaders and self-help gurus from all walks of life and across the religious spectrum are touting the benefits and importance of being thankful more than ever. But there’s something to it; it’s not just a fad. In fact, I’m grateful right now, as I write this, and I hope that, if you’re reading this right now, you know how glad you’re “here,” albeit a virtual space. The fact that those of us fortunate enough to write for Pause+Pray get to share our work with you is a gift. Your continued readership and feedback (yes, even the negative!) is a validation that prayer is ever more needed in our world today. Thank you.

Pray

Giving and gracious God,

In a plan we can’t pretend to understand,

You have brought us all together through Pause+Pray

These past few years,

Writers, readers, brothers, sisters—all of us your children.

Thank you, Lord, for this quite unexpected and wonderful turn of events,

And I thank you personally, Lord, for all those who turn to this virtual space to heal, remember, celebrate, mourn, connect, and praise.

Act

One of the best things about gratitude is that it can be passed along. Take a few minutes to think of what or who you are thankful for in your life. Today—not tomorrow!—find a moment to share with another person what inspires gratitude in your heart. This might just motivate him/her to do the same!