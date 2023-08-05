Pause + Pray

Holy Cheerleaders

Woman cheering

Reflect

The Bible instructs us to “encourage one another and build one another up” (1 Thes 5:11). Who are the people that encourage and support you? Who are the people that you could better support and encourage?

Pray

God of hope,
By your perfect designs, you have made us into people of community,
people who are together on the Way.
As we journey with others, may we listen
for how others encourage and support us.
And allow them to boost us up.
Likewise, may we become holy cheerleaders for the people in our lives
and root for them as they share your goodness.
Amen.

Act

Write an encouraging message to someone you care about via text, email, or a handwritten note, telling them that you support them in their journey. Send it right away.

Julia Walsh, FSPA
