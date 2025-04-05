God Shows Himself

Reflect

A thunderstorm blew up suddenly while I was on my walk. With nowhere to take cover, I kept walking and saw God in the storm.

Pray

Dear God,

The rolling thunder is your voice calling my attention;

the wind is your breath in and around me.

The lightning is your guidance to brighten my path

so I can pass through the dark clouds.

The rain is your love that washes me clean and refreshes me

And when the storm is over, the rainbow reminds me you will always be there.

Amen.

Act

The next time you have the opportunity to watch a storm, consider the ways it reminds you of God.