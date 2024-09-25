Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Following the Path of Francis

A friar walking in Assisi, Italy

Reflect

Ilia Delio writes, “The Franciscan path is different because it does not ask, ‘What would Jesus do?’ but, ‘How does Jesus live in me?’” Today, take some time to reflect on this profound question. How is Jesus living in you?

Prayer

Blessed St. Francis,
We thank you for showing us the way into our heart where God
Gloriously shines and shines.
Help us find the golden presence within.
The peace.
St. Francis, your gentle beauty leads us to Christ,
and we thank you for helping us fill our lives
as you filled yours—overflowing with grace and hope.
Flooded with light.

Act

Take a long, deep breath and know that it’s true: With every single breath, the light of Jesus lives in you.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission

Recent Articles