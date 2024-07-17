Search
Pause + Pray

Firstfruits

hands holding red grapes

Reflect

Today, reflect on this passage where the word firstfruits appears: “But now Christ has been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep” (1 Cor 15:20). What images, thoughts, and feelings arise pondering Christ as the firstfruit?

Pray

God, I thank you for the bounty of all you have given me,
especially how your words reveal the beauty and mystery of Christ.
There’s abundance—infinite abundance—in all you offer.
Even with one single word, like fruit, you can fill me.

Act

As you go through your day, notice what words of comfort and faith you are drawn to. “Steadfast,” “mercy,” “Magnificat.” There are so many—a windfall that keeps nourishing us.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
