The Sacred Wisdom of the Elderly

Reflect

In Western culture, sometimes there is a lack of respect and care for the elderly among us. All too often we have become a “throwaway culture”—we disregard human life that does not appear to be productive. There is such wisdom, virtue, and strength of character we can learn and appreciate from the generations older than us.

Pray

Loving God,

We give thanks for the lives and wisdom of the elderly among us—

grandparents, neighbors, parents, retirees.

Help us to cherish their stories, their experiences,

and not take their lives for granted.

When I encounter an elderly person,

may I approach them with kindness and respect.

Amen.

Act

Consider the people in your life or who you encounter on a given day. Is there a senior citizen in your life you could bless, do an act of kindness for today? Be the loving presence of God to one of these individuals today.