Pause + Pray

In the Face of Distressing Times

Woman wearing protective mask

Reflect

“My 19th birthday was celebrated with a death.”—St. Thérèse of Lisieux
As variations of COVID-19 continue to resurface now and then, we can consider how St. Thérèse also endured a resurgence of a pandemic (called an epidemic at the time, but now is counted as a pandemic). Influenza hit the Carmelite monastery with fierceness, leaving only St. Thérèse and two other sisters in the monastery healthy—and responsible for the care of the others. Despite one sister after another becoming seriously ill or dying, St. Thérèse still felt God’s presence: “I felt that God was watching over us.”

Pray

St. Thérèse,
During dark times in my life—
whether a pandemic or other troubles—
Pray that I may feel God watching over me.
Pray that I might feel the hope and confidence
that all will be well.
Amen.

Act

Ponder over the unexpected distresses caused during the recent COVID-19 years. Can you now look back and see God in any of it? Did COVID-19 make your life better in any way?

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content