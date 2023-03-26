In the Face of Distressing Times

Reflect

“My 19th birthday was celebrated with a death.”—St. Thérèse of Lisieux

As variations of COVID-19 continue to resurface now and then, we can consider how St. Thérèse also endured a resurgence of a pandemic (called an epidemic at the time, but now is counted as a pandemic). Influenza hit the Carmelite monastery with fierceness, leaving only St. Thérèse and two other sisters in the monastery healthy—and responsible for the care of the others. Despite one sister after another becoming seriously ill or dying, St. Thérèse still felt God’s presence: “I felt that God was watching over us.”

Pray

St. Thérèse,

During dark times in my life—

whether a pandemic or other troubles—

Pray that I may feel God watching over me.

Pray that I might feel the hope and confidence

that all will be well.

Amen.

Act

Ponder over the unexpected distresses caused during the recent COVID-19 years. Can you now look back and see God in any of it? Did COVID-19 make your life better in any way?