Pause + Pray

Earth’s Limited Resources

woman holding canvas bag

Reflect

St. Francis of Assisi was Pope Francis “guide and inspiration” for his letter Laudato Si about the environment. Because St. Francis saw the world with more than “intellectual appreciation or economic calculus,” he would sometimes sing in wonder at moon, stars, or sun. As the pope points out, we must love the beauty of our world or we’ll treat it like “consumers or ruthless exploiters.” 

Pray

God of abundance,
Your gifts to us are fragile: 
Teach us to preserve your world.

Act

Take the “plastic challenge” at home or work. Find ways to creatively reduce the amount of plastic overflowing landfills and jeopardizing oceans, by recycling, using glass or re-usable storage, carrying cloth shopping bags, avoiding straws and single-use cutlery.

Guided by Saints journal
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content