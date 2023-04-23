Earth’s Limited Resources

Reflect

St. Francis of Assisi was Pope Francis “guide and inspiration” for his letter Laudato Si about the environment. Because St. Francis saw the world with more than “intellectual appreciation or economic calculus,” he would sometimes sing in wonder at moon, stars, or sun. As the pope points out, we must love the beauty of our world or we’ll treat it like “consumers or ruthless exploiters.”

Pray

God of abundance,

Your gifts to us are fragile:

Teach us to preserve your world.

Act

Take the “plastic challenge” at home or work. Find ways to creatively reduce the amount of plastic overflowing landfills and jeopardizing oceans, by recycling, using glass or re-usable storage, carrying cloth shopping bags, avoiding straws and single-use cutlery.