Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Doing Christ’s Work

painter dipping paint brush in paint

Reflect

“He who does Christ’s work must stay with Christ always.”—Blessed Fra Angelico

A Dominican friar and painter whose work influenced the Renaissance, Blessed Fra Angelico was known for his unique and glorious spiritual paintings. He used his gift of art to glorify God. He gave countless generations of people images to help understand our faith better, and draw us all closer to God. His many frescoes, altarpieces, and other works all point to God so beautifully; his work clearly impacted Fra Angelico himself and made him feel closer to Christ. Since his death, many have called Blessed Fra Angelico the “Angelic Painter.”

Pray

Dear Blessed Fra Angelico,
Pray that I too may use my talents in life to glorify God.
Help me to do Christ’s work with my time and skills
and all my heart to help me stay with Christ always!

Act

Contemplate your vocation in life. How can you gently work for Christ within your work and/or talents? If you are not really doing Christ’s work, pray how you might use your vocation to lean in towards Christ’s work more effectively.

Theresa Doyle-Nelson
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

28 W. Liberty St.
Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice@franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support@franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content