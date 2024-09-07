Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Discerning God’s Path

A young man deciding on which of two paths to take.

Reflect

As followers of St. Francis, we are called to walk in the footsteps of St. Francis, following the path of humility, simplicity, and radical love. Central to our Franciscan journey is the process of discernment—a spiritual practice of seeking God’s will and guidance in our lives, and responding with openness and trust to the promptings of the Holy Spirit. Discernment is not always easy; it requires patience, prayer, and a deep listening to the movements of God’s Spirit within us. Yet, as Franciscans, we believe that God speaks to us in a variety of ways—through Scripture, through the wisdom of others, and through the quiet whispers of our own hearts. Our task is to cultivate an openness to God’s voice and to trust in His providence, even when the path ahead seems uncertain or unclear.

Pray

God of love,
Help us to embrace discernment as a sacred practice—
a journey of faith and trust in your loving guidance and providence.
We seek your will with humility and openness,
trusting that you will lead us along the path of righteousness and peace,
both for our own lives and for the world.
Amen.

Act

Seek the guidance of a spiritual director or trusted mentor as you discern God’s path for your life, sharing your hopes and fears as you journey together in faith.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission

Recent Articles