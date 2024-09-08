Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Solitude Is Not Separation

woman sitting on a bench in solitude watching a sunrise.

Reflect

The Trappist monk Thomas Merton practiced and wrote about the contemplative life of interior solitude, which, he believed, was not cultivated by isolating ourselves from the world. To the contrary, Merton recognized solitude as an expansive interior awareness that doesn’t separate us from, but integrates us with, others.

Pray

O Lord,
Within the silence of solitude, help us hear—
and heed—the joys and sufferings of others who
reveal the face of the risen Christ in this world.
Amen.

Act

Find time to pray apart from others so that you might be a part of others. In so doing, solitude is grounded in relationship to a marvelous and interconnected community of sojourners.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission

Recent Articles