Pause + Pray

Contentment Brings Joy

woman being happy

Reflect

Jealousy can creep into our lives so quickly. One moment we are admiring another’s gifts, and the next we are envious of them.

Pray

Dear Jesus, I have so much,
yet my eyes wander to the blessings of others—
the bright new remodeled kitchen,
the enviable job, the ideal marriage.
Remind me that none of this compares
to the gift of your love,
and that you love me so much you died for me.
Please help me to be content in you.
Amen.

Act

Think of a situation or person that makes you feel jealous. Thank God for his blessing to that person or situation several times until you feel your heart start to soften. Then ask God to remove all jealousy from your heart, and to fill you with contentment instead.

Colleen Arnold, MD
