Pause + Pray

Christians of the Future

man praying in silence

Reflect

Nearing the end of his life, theologian Karl Rahner, SJ, said that Christians in the future will be mystics or will not exist at all (my paraphrase). Although Father Rahner was a world-class scholar, so much of his purpose as a theologian was to inspire an embrace of the mystical: to know God transcends knowing about God.

Pray

May the Word of God,
enfleshed in Christ,
draw me deep into that
which is more than mere
words about God.
Amen.

Act

Take a moment—a minute, an hour—to still your mind before offering words of prayer that normally accompany your day. In so doing, the mystical becomes natural, not supernatural, and your communion with God requires no thought, no words, no effort at all.

