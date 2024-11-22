Reflect

In episode two of Franciscan Media’s Off the Page podcast, Father Murray Bodo, OFM, discusses how the notion of journey has been a major theme in his writing and poetry. He talks about the power of contemplating the present moment on our own journeys and seeing the depth and beauty of how the past has brought us to this moment. This helps attune us to divine goodness and gift in our lives, moving us to gratitude and a sense of wonder for God’s presence.

Pray

Help me slow and see, really see,

how goodness and beauty permeate the world:

in creation, in story, in journey.

And if I can’t see, strengthen me to wait in faith

until a sense of connectedness and gratitude begin to emerge.

Act

Pause on the hour throughout the day and consider the present moment and what brought you to this place. Maybe it is a joyful moment that deepens your sense of gratitude. Or maybe it is a messy moment that stirs you to bring the complexity to God in prayer.