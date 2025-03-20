Reflect
Life is noisy. It’s also cluttered, stressful, and distracting. God lives in those moments, but we’re often too busy to listen. How often do you slow down long enough to hear God talking to you?
Pray
God of stillness,
I feel like a pinball being flung
in many directions.
Never still, rarely quiet, always seeking a new direction,
I have forgotten how to be quiet, to be still long enough
to hear your words, “I’m here. I’m with you. And I love you.”
Guide me to a place in my day
where I can be quiet and calm.
It is there where we can
have the fellowship I need
to carry on.
Amen.
Act
Close your eyes, focus on your breathing, and offer a humble prayer to a God who is listening. Repeat.