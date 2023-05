Reflect

Today consider the ending of Psalm 32, “Be glad in the Lord and rejoice…all you upright of heart”.

Pray

God, thank you for the simple beauty

of starting my day today

with an upright heart.

As I begin again

let me reach toward you,

Like trees

in the morning light–

let my heart rise even higher.

Act

Today notice the ways you can stand taller, walking, or working–and let your heart lift.