Reframing Our Limitations

Reflect

Toward the end of her life, mystic, social activist and founder of the Catholic Worker movement Dorothy Day was sidelined by physical ailments. No doubt her infirmity challenged her patience. Dorothy rose above her limitations by discovering that her vocation was to pray for the world and for justice. We can pray for patience, not passivity, discovering what we can do within the limitations of our lives, remembering our limitations are also the womb of possibility.

Pray

God of restlessness

and calm,

I pray for peace

in my heart

and in the world.

I pray for calm

in the stormy seas

of pandemic.

I pray for patience

with what I cannot change

and passion

and protest

for what I can.

Let me recognize

that within the limitations

that the pandemic

places on my life,

there are still

many possibilities to pursue

in the quest to be

your companion

in healing the world.

Amen.

Act

For whom am I called to pray today? Where do I feel most impatient? How can I use my feelings of impatience as a catalyst for personal or social change? From my answers to these questions, let me act forthrightly and wisely.