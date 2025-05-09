World leaders warmly welcome Pope Leo XIV as messenger of peace

(OSV News) — World leaders warmly congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election and exhorted him to work toward peace in an increasingly conflictive word. Leaders in Latin America, meanwhile, expressed special enthusiasm with his election as the pontiff, previously Cardinal Robert Prevost, served as a missionary in Peru for nearly two decades and worked to remedy regional challenges such as poverty and migration.
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte congratulated as a fellow citizen Pope Leo XIV, who previously headed the Diocese of Chiclayo in northern Peru before Pope Francis elevated him to cardinalate and then appointed him prefect for the Dicastery for Bishops and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America in 2023.
“Today we celebrate a historic moment for Peru: the election of Cardinal Robert Prevost, a Peruvian citizen by choice and heart as the new Pope Leo XIV,” Boularte said after the pope’s May 8 election.
“This milestone marks not only the first time an American has ascended the throne of St. Peter, but also the first time a Peruvian, with more than 20 years of service in our land, has led the Catholic Church as Supreme Pontiff,” she added.
The pontiff worked for a decade in Trujillo (1988-1998) and was later appointed bishop of Chiclayo, where he served from 2014 to 2023. He became a Peruvian citizen in 2015, the president said.
“In our lands, he sowed hope, walked alongside the neediest, and shared the joys of our people. His opting for Peru was not merely formal, but profoundly spiritual and human. He chose to be one of us, to live among us, and to carry in his heart the faith, culture, and dreams of this nation,” Boluarte said.
The Peruvian bishops’ conference, meanwhile, remembered the new pope’s years of service in the South American country. The conference took pride in the pope’s first address, in which he spoke fondly of his former diocese and described Pope Leo XIV as “close, moderate and with a global vision,” while his pontificate “marks the beginning of a new stage for the Church.”
Bishops in Argentina, home to the first pope from the New World, Francis, broke out into applause while watching the announcement of the new pope from their plenary assembly.
“We accompany him with our prayers and affection, asking the Lord to strengthen him with the gifts of his Spirit to guide the Church in these times with wisdom, mercy, and an inescapable commitment to peace,” the Argentine Bishops’ Conference said in a statement.
Regional pride shone through in the congratulations for Pope Leo XIV — along with hopes he would advocate on behalf of the poor and migrants.
“I hope he becomes a great leader for migrant peoples around the world, and I hope he encourages our Latin American migrant brothers and sisters, humiliated today in the United States. It’s time for them to organize,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on social media. “May (his election) help us build the great force of humanity that defends life and defeats the greed that has caused the climate crisis and the extinction of all living things.”
“I hope he continues the legacy of Pope Francis, whose main virtues were the incessant search for peace and social justice, the defense of the environment, dialogue with all peoples and all religions, and respect for the diversity of human beings,” said Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, leader of the world’s most populous country.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, whose country has the world’s second-largest Catholic population, said the new pope favored “world peace and prosperity.”
Newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney said, “Canada looks forward to working with His Holiness to build a world guided by solidarity, justice and sustainability.” Canadian media reported he planned to attend the pope’s inauguration.
Further afield, world leaders expressed hopes the new pope would work toward peace amid wars and a changing international order.
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni — who was close with Pope Francis — enthusiastically greeted the election of Pope Leo XIV. In a time marked by conflict and unrest, the pope invoked “peace which the world desperately needs and which you, from the Blessing Lodge, have invoked several times,” she wrote in a letter issued after the election of Pope Leo.
“We wish that his pontificate be guided by wisdom and strength, as he leads the Catholic community and inspires the world through his commitment to peace and dialogue,” said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
“We look forward with hope and confidence to the opportunity to meet the Holy Father, to receive from him encouragement and guidance in our mission of dialogue with the institutions of the European Union,” Bishop Mariano Crociata, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union, said in a statement. “In an international context marked by a plurality of crises and common challenges, our desire is to walk a common path, to journey together, supporting the pontiff in his work.”
Polish President Andrzej Duda also praised the pope’s commitment to peace, saying, “Please accept the assurance of the readiness of the Republic of Poland to further strengthen these unique bonds — in the name of shared values, responsibility for the common good and the strengthening of peace in the world.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope the new pope would promote peace amid an ongoing war with Russia, saying “at this decisive moment for our country, we hope for the continued moral and spiritual support of the Vatican in Ukraine’s efforts to restore justice and achieve a lasting peace.” He added, “I wish His Holiness Leo XIV wisdom, inspiration, and strength — both spiritual and physical — in carrying out his noble mission.”
Relations between Russia and the Vatican became strained after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism for improved relations, however, saying, “I am confident that the constructive dialogue and cooperation established between Russia and the Vatican will continue to develop on the basis of the Christian values that unite us.”
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, meanwhile, spoke of “strengthening friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world.” He continued, “may your papacy be one of building bridges and understanding between all faiths and peoples,” while adding, “may we see the immediate and safe return of the hostages still held in Gaza, and a new era of peace in our region and around the world.”
Bishops’ conferences around the world rejoiced in the election of Pope Leo XIV and prayed for wisdom throughout his papacy.
“Cardinal Prevost brought to his most recent role as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops an approachability and willingness to listen which were no doubt developed throughout his many years as an Augustinian missionary in Peru,” Archbishop Timothy Costelloe of Perth, president of the Australian bishops’ conference, said in a statement.
“As Pope Leo XIV, our new pope will bring the benefit of his wide experience to the many challenges and opportunities before him.”
The global chorus of goodwill underscores high expectations for a pope seen not only as a bridge-builder between hemispheres and faiths, but also as a shepherd shaped by service in the peripheries — now at the heart of the Catholic Church.
By David Agren | OSV News
