In the words of the apostle John, we are God’s children now! Thus, wherever we are and whatever we are doing, God is with us in his Son. I truly appreciate the ways in which the accounts of the resurrection appearances in the Gospel beautifully and powerfully underscore this point. Jesus does not reveal himself in bold, dramatic fashion, with special effects that would be fitting for the Son of God raised in splendor. Rather he simply is present wherever his followers find themselves, like a locked room, on a road outside of town, in a cemetery, on the shores of the sea. Although the followers of Christ were sad, frightened, confused, and forlorn, Jesus cares so much about them that he shows himself attentive to everything they are experiencing because of his death on the cross. He is with them where they are, and that remains true for us today.

—from the book Prayer Everywhere: The Spiritual Life Made Simple

by Fr. Gary Caster