Advent with the Saints: Josephine Bakhita

The bitter history of slavery in the United States has been called by one historian “the original sin” of our country. We still feel its effects today in our society. The sin of slavery has indeed marked many parts of the world. In the late nineteenth century, a seven-year-old African girl was kidnapped and sold into slavery. Her name was Bakhita, meaning “fortunate.”

She eventually came into the possession of an Italian family in Africa and was babysitter for the daughter of the family. The daughter’s conversion moved Bakhita to faith in Jesus, and she was baptized Josephine in 1890. But slavery’s grip was strong. When the Italian family who claimed her wanted to return to Italy, Josephine refused. A court battle followed. The patriarch of Venice, and the Canossian sisters, whom Josephine had met on a visit there while caring for her Italian charge, took Josephine’s case. The court ruled in her favor, since Italy had banned slavery some years earlier.

As a free woman, Josephine joined the Canossian sisters and was professed as a religious. She served the community and the poor, and was widely beloved, until her death in 1947. Today’s reading from the prophet Zephaniah proclaims that God will uphold a remnant of the people, from among the poor and lowly. Josephine would have understood!

—adapted from the book Advent with the Saints: Daily Reflections

by Greg Friedman, OFM