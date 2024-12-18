Minute Meditations

Advent with the Saints: Katharine Drexel

Father enjoying a moment with his son who has Downs Syndrome.

In today’s Gospel Jesus sends a report to John the Baptist, who is in prison. John’s disciples are to take back word of what Jesus is doing: curing the sick and physically disabled, raising the dead, and preaching good news to the poor. Indeed, John’s hopes in God’s promises to Israel, the advent of the reign of God, had been fulfilled in Jesus.

Such a report might have been given about Katharine Drexel’s nearly century-long life. Born in the mid-nineteenth century to great wealth and social status, she was profoundly transformed by the experience of nursing a terminally ill family member. She was moved to put her share of the family’s great wealth to use. Pope Leo XIII, who also was responsible for sending Italian Frances Cabrini to do missionary work in America, told Katharine to pursue a similar vocation.

The result: a long history of good works by Katharine and the religious congregation she founded, the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament. They specialized in teaching and assisting the lives not only of Native Americans, but African Americans as well. Truly, the record of Mother Katharine’s life is part of how Jesus has brought God’s reign into reality in our world, with works of healing, teaching and proclaiming Good News.

—adapted from the book Advent with the Saints: Daily Reflections
by Greg Friedman, OFM

Donate to Franciscan Media! Help us rebuild the Church!
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles