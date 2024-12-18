Advent with the Saints: Katharine Drexel

In today’s Gospel Jesus sends a report to John the Baptist, who is in prison. John’s disciples are to take back word of what Jesus is doing: curing the sick and physically disabled, raising the dead, and preaching good news to the poor. Indeed, John’s hopes in God’s promises to Israel, the advent of the reign of God, had been fulfilled in Jesus.

Such a report might have been given about Katharine Drexel’s nearly century-long life. Born in the mid-nineteenth century to great wealth and social status, she was profoundly transformed by the experience of nursing a terminally ill family member. She was moved to put her share of the family’s great wealth to use. Pope Leo XIII, who also was responsible for sending Italian Frances Cabrini to do missionary work in America, told Katharine to pursue a similar vocation.

The result: a long history of good works by Katharine and the religious congregation she founded, the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament. They specialized in teaching and assisting the lives not only of Native Americans, but African Americans as well. Truly, the record of Mother Katharine’s life is part of how Jesus has brought God’s reign into reality in our world, with works of healing, teaching and proclaiming Good News.

—adapted from the book Advent with the Saints: Daily Reflections

by Greg Friedman, OFM