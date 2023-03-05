Lent with St. Clare: Second Sunday

“Therefore, let us be very careful that, if we have set out on the path of the Lord, we do not at any time turn away from it through our own fault and ignorance.” —The Testament of St. Clare

Most of us will never be canonized as saints. We are flawed individuals trying to live a life worthy of Christ’s sacrifice. That does not mean, however, that we are not called to do our very best to follow “the path of the Lord,” as St. Clare said. We are going to turn away from the Lord at times. The most important thing, though, is that we get back on the path. For that, we are blessed to have the sacrament of reconciliation. This Lent would be a good time to take advantage of that gift.

Gaze | Consider | Contemplate | Imitate

Many people find the emphasis on miracles in the lives of saints to be a vestige of another era. These stories belong, we feel, in a medieval society that was easily astonished and too quickly convinced of divine interventions. Our view is that if something cannot be explained empirically, it is thought to be a bit much—if not a total fantasy. Yet, as we enter deeply into Clare’s life, we find the miraculous recounted and we cannot ignore it. Most of these instances were recorded with the sworn testimony of eyewitnesses. The investigation prior to her canonization was conducted with clear legal protocols.

The document of this investigation has been called simply, “The Process.” In it we read the firsthand accounts of sisters who lived with her and citizens in Assisi who knew her and her family. This record gives us the official sources for her story as distinct from those tales that depended upon folklore and oral transmission. What does “The Process” tell us? —from Light of Assisi: The Story of Saint Clare

Prayer

St. Clare, thank you for your

words of wisdom and the reminder for us

to stay on the path of the Lord.

Be with us as we travel it.

Amen.