Lent with St. Clare: First Friday

“Love God, serve God; everything is in that.”

—St. Clare

From a young age, St. Clare of Assisi was encouraged by the strong faith of her mother, Ortalana, to carry out God’s work, even before she joined Francis and the brothers. Clare ministered and cared for the less fortunate when she wouldn’t have been expected to do so. Being gifted with many goods due to her place in society, Clare realized she had more than enough. That embrace of simplicity perfectly aligned with the spirit of St. Francis, and she carried it with her when she went to San Damiano. Many of us are more than blessed with abundance. Are we willing to share it with others?

Gaze | Consider | Contemplate | Imitate

Interpreting Clare’s spirituality for our own time can help reset the human quest for identity, meaning, purpose, and life in Christ. Clare speaks to each of these with simplicity and profundity. She asks us to take time to reflect on our lives, not in a psychological, introspective way, but in the mirror of the cross. Her thought can be summarized by saying, “see what you are, become what you love.”

The one who follows Christ is to bring Christ to birth in one’s life, and in this way to become a coworker with God. Hers is a spirituality of witness to the risen Christ. If we are transformed in the mirror of Christ we are called to radiate and manifest this image in our own lives. For Clare, transformation of the human person is the movement toward fulfillment of creation because it is participation in the Body of Christ. Her spirituality helps us understand that God will not transform the world for us but then again God will not transform the world without us.

The poverty of God means that God has given everything to us in love. We are to choose that love, live in it and make it our own love. For the power of God’s love is in the fragility of our lives. –from Clare of Assisi: A Heart Full of Love

Prayer

St. Clare,

In your spirit, may we share what we have with those in need.

Stir in us the desire to think of others rather than only ourselves.

Amen.