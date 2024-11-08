I was recently speaking with another Christian about whether non-Christians can go to heaven. She said that the only way someone can go to heaven is through Jesus Christ. I believe an all-loving God would not deny heaven to those who do not know Jesus Christ. Jews and Muslims love God the Father. Also, some people have never been exposed to Christianity. What can I say to her?
What Happens to Non-Believers According to the Bible Exactly?
As Christians, we are called to share the love and message of Jesus Christ with others. This sacred duty encompasses spreading His teachings of love, grace, and forgiveness and conveying the truth about what the Bible says regarding non-believers. So what happens to non-believers according to the bible exactly? According to Scripture, this involves discussing topics like salvation, eternal life, and the consequences of rejecting faith in Christ. While it is often a difficult and sensitive topic to address, it remains vital in our comprehension of salvation and God’s overarching plan for humanity. We can foster deeper connections by approaching these conversations with compassion and understanding and encourage meaningful reflection on one’s spiritual journey.
Do You Have To Be Christian To Go to Heaven?
Can non-Christians go to heaven? Understand that to answer this, Whoever is in heaven is indeed there because of the saving passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. That does not mean, however, that everyone in heaven had an explicit faith in Jesus before arriving there or was even baptized. What Jesus has won for everyone is the possibility of salvation. Those who are saved do not get to heaven by their own power, but only through the grace and mercy of God.
Salvation and the Mystery of God’s Grace
The saying “Outside the Church there is no salvation” is credited to St. Cyprian (third century). More than 150 years later, St. Augustine wrote that the Church has some people whom God does not have, and God has some people whom the Church does not have. Father Leonard Feeney, SJ, was excommunicated in 1953 for his overly strict interpretation of St. Cyprian’s saying. He was later reconciled with the Roman Catholic Church, which continues to reject his position on this issue.
Jesus Is The Only Way to Heaven?
At Vatican II, a document on Catholicism’s relation to Judaism eventually became the “Decree on the Relationship of the Church to Non-Christian Religions” (approved October 28, 1965). After addressing how Hinduism and Buddhism address deep human needs, the bishops wrote: “So, too, other religions which are found throughout the world, attempt in different ways to overcome the restlessness of people’s hearts by outlining a program of life covering doctrine, moral precepts, and sacred rites.
“The Catholic Church rejects nothing of what is true and holy in these religions. It has a high regard for the manner of life and conduct, the precepts and doctrines which, although differing in many ways from its own teaching, nevertheless often reflect a ray of that truth which enlightens all men and women. Yet it proclaims and is duty bound to proclaim without fail, Christ who is the way, the truth, and the life (Jn 1:6). In him, in whom God reconciled all things to himself (2 Cor 5:18-19), people find the fullness of their religious life” (2).
Can Atheists or Non-Christians Go to Heaven?
After acknowledging Muslims who worship one God, venerate Jesus as a prophet, honor Mary, and are devoted to prayer, almsgiving, and fasting (3), the decree describes Catholicism’s debt to and unique relationship with Jewish people, specifically rejecting the claim that they are cursed for the part some Jews played with the Romans in Jesus’ death (4). This can help answer questions like, can an atheist go to heaven, and will atheists go to heaven?
The Final Judgment: What Does the Bible Say?
According to Vatican II’s “Pastoral Constitution on the Church in the Modern World,” Christians have been configured to the death of Christ but go forward in hope to the resurrection. The text immediately adds: “All this holds true not only for Christians but also for all people of goodwill in whose hearts grace is active invisibly. For since Christ died for everyone, and since all are in fact called to one and the same destiny, which is divine, we must hold that the Holy Spirit offers to all the possibility of being made partners, in a way known to God, in the paschal mystery” (22).
Born Again: What It Means for Salvation
The concept of being “born again” is at the core of Christian belief. This phrase comes from Jesus’ conversation with Nicodemus in John 3, where He tells him that one must be born again to see the kingdom of God. Being born again refers to a spiritual rebirth, where one’s old self and sinful nature are replaced with a new life in Christ. It symbolizes a transformation and commitment to following Jesus wholeheartedly. This idea has significant implications for salvation and the destiny of non-believers. Those who have been born again through faith in Jesus will inherit eternal life in heaven, as promised by God. However, those who reject this belief or choose not to follow Jesus may not experience this rebirth and will face eternal separation from God. This is a sobering reminder of the importance of sharing the message of Christ with others, as their salvation ultimately depends on it. In fact, in the born-again Christian religion, the concept of being born again is so integral that it is often seen as a necessary step toward salvation and eternal life.
FAQs:
What happens to unbelievers according to the Bible?
The Bible teaches that Jesus Christ’s passion, death, and resurrection are the basis of salvation for those in heaven. It doesn’t necessarily require explicit faith in Jesus before death. God’s judgment on individual souls, believers or not, is ultimately God’s to decide.
What does God do to non-believers?
God’s judgment is based on His infinite wisdom and love. The Church teaches that grace is active invisibly in people of goodwill, regardless of their explicit faith, as all are invited to divine destiny.
How does the Bible say to deal with non-believers?
The Bible encourages Christians to live in kindness, sharing Christ’s love and truth. Vatican II emphasized respect for the truth and holiness found in other religions, acknowledging that all people may seek to live righteously.
Do non-believers go to heaven in Christianity?
While Christianity proclaims salvation through Jesus, the Church teaches that God’s mercy may reach non-believers, as salvation can be offered in ways only God understands.
What is the punishment of non-believers in the Bible?
The Bible speaks of final judgment but does not detail how God judges non-believers. The Church entrusts God’s judgment and mercy, understanding that human perspectives cannot fully determine the eternal state of souls.
Does God dwell in unbelievers?
The Church believes God’s grace works in mysterious ways, often reaching those who may not know Him explicitly. This grace may be present in those who act with goodwill and openness to truth.
Will God save unbelievers?
Catholic teaching allows for hope that God may offer salvation to those who lived righteous lives, as grace could work invisibly in all people, calling them toward divine fulfillment.
How does God view unbelievers?
God, as an all-loving being, sees each person’s heart. The Church recognizes that other religions contain truths that reflect God’s light, and God’s judgment encompasses His love and mercy.Does God forgive non-believers?
The Church teaches that God’s mercy extends widely, offering forgiveness to all open to grace. God alone knows each person’s path and provides grace in ways beyond human understanding.
34 thoughts on “Only Christians in Heaven? What the Bible Says”
Thank you.
Heaven is for everyone.
God only judges the intention of the human heart, not by denominations or religion. Jesus did not start a denomination, he came to tell us the truth about who we are and to repent of wrongdoing. “ for God so loved the WORLD,” not the Christian or the Jew.
Everyone is included, no one is left out. Some Christians do not understand the meaning of “ I am the way the truth and the life” no man comes to the father but by me.
Jesus IS the Love of the Father. “
To follow Jesus is to live a life of love towards your neighbour, whether you know who Jesus is or not. (Most of the disciples did not know only Peter had the revelation) Jesus did not condemn the crowds for not knowing, neither did he condemn the rest of the disciples. “Beloved (check dictionary) let us love one another. Check what follows: For Love is of God and the person who loves IS BORN of God, and KNOWS God. But the person who has no love, knows not God, for God IS LOVE” 1John 4:7
Nothing to do with religion.
Following Jesus is to Love one another, which is also the new commandment. The Ten Commandments is fulfilled by the new commandment. And by the THIS the world will know you are my disciples. Not by your wealth nor by the miracles you perform. Nor by the long and many prayers you pray. Nor by the many times you go to church.
BUT loving others for the sake of love itself, not to make a show of how good one is.
Beautiful answer. I could not agree more….thank you!
It’s was asked one time only in the bible, what must I do to be saved, believe on Jesus and you shall be saved. If you don’t believe that Jesus Christ was sent by the Father and was crucified on the cross and died for our sins and was resurrected three days later and ascended into heaven and he will return again. Then if you deny this you cannot be saved. Jews, Muslims, Hindus and all who don’t believe in Jesus alone to save them and this includes many who claim to be Christian.
Jesus says only those who believe in me, and that I died for their sins, shall have eternal life in Heaven. There are a lot of good people who that statement does not include.
Maybe you will not enter heaven!
Wrong. Those words were inserted into the bible by politicians to force more followers.
God loves all of his creations
From Jesus Christ, in the Book of Matthew:
“Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall. enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven”
“Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.:
“Love Your Enemies”
Loving God = Loving Our Neighbors/Enemies = Loving God. That is the Way.
The concluding line. Yes, unconditional love is an incomparable feeling and is felt when it flows out unstoppably. It could be close to how God loves us; and that being so, the person may be in His heavenly presence.
….blame Jesus…after all HE’S the one who stated… “no one (individual, denomination,sect,race,religion..you name it)….goes to the Father(in Heaven)..except through HIM(Jesus)…. I know it sounds all fuzzy and warm to think there are other ways, but the scriptures just don’t support it!
My son recently died June 27th at the age of 26. I do not know as he was such a private but loving man if he found Jesus. A strict Baptist told me several days after his death that if he was not baptisted and asked Jesus in his heart I would never see him again he would go to Hell but everyone else tells me I will see him again. I am scared., sad and mourning his loss and depending on which religion you ask everyone has a different opinion. Help Me Understand
Hi Dana
I am so sorry for your loss. The reply you received from a so called “ Baptist” was unkind and unloving. Unfortunately because your son was so private it is difficult to tell where is faith was or if he had any at all. I had the same questions when my Father passed. He too was very private and even though I spoke to him about Jesus he really didn’t say much. I have been a Christian for 14 years now and what I do know is that a person can be saved up to the time of death if he/she proclaims that Jesus is their Lord and Saviour.
In the Gospel of “Luke” the Bible talks about when Jesus was nailed to the cross along with other thieves and criminals, A thief next to Jesus said “ remember me when you come into your kingdom.”
(Luke 23:42). All the thief could do was look to the Savior with faith and ask for mercy and that’s all he needed. Jesus then said “ I tell you the truth, today you will be with me in paradise.”
(Luke 23:43)
The thief had no time for good deeds, repay those he stole from or be baptized. He was saved by Grace alone, Faith alone, and Jesus Christ alone.
The lesson from this story is that there is hope for everyone who humbles themselves before God.
If you want to learn more about who Jesus is and what he taught during his time on earth, refer to the four gospels in the New Testament (Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John).
God Bless
So sorry for your loss!
Stay away from that toxic strict Baptist and shame on them for saying such a thing to you at this time!
God loves all his children!
You will be reunited in heaven with your son!
Jesus said, “NO ONE comes to the father but by Me.”
the moment any man decides in his mind that hell awaits another man’s soul he has sinned. he has either committed heresy or blasphemy, for he has either claimed that “God can’t” make a personal covenant with someone or that “God won’t.” if you have a child who has lied to you, and you did not stone that child to death, you have disobeyed a law of God. if you feel as though you did not sin by allowing that child to live, and you did what was in your heart to do, instead, then you too, have a personal covenant with the Father. it should be enough that you tend to the beam in your own eye. and remember, we are not asked to preach on hell. we are told to spread the gospel; the good news. spreading fears of damnation is anti-gospel. shepherds do not partner with wolves to bind a flock.
Hi Jason
Yes we are to share the good news. Jesus preached the good news, but also preached the bad news as well during his ministry. The 4 Gospels have many verses showing Jesus also warning people of hell.
Jesus used the Valley of Hinnom near Jerusalem as an illustration of hell (Mark 9:47–48). This valley, also called Gehenna was used as a public dump where garbage, dead animals, corpses of criminals, and all manner of uncleanness constantly burned. Jesus spoke of hell as “outer darkness” (Matthew 8:12). He mentioned fire in relation to hell at least twenty times (e.g., Matthew 5:22; 18:9).
Jesus consistently contrasted hell with the kingdom of God. Hell is the only alternative to an eternity spent in God’s kingdom. It is the opposite of perfect fellowship with God forever. We will summarize Jesus’ teaching related to hell with five words: reality, rebellion, regret, relentlessness, and reconciliation.
Jesus taught that hell is a real place where some beings will spend eternity (Matthew 23:33, 25:41; Mark 9:43). In Jesus’ teaching, hell is not figurative or symbolic; it is a real place in which real experiences take place. Jesus portrayed what hell is like with vivid imagery such as fire and darkness (Matthew 5:22; 8:8–12).
According to Jesus, hell is a place for those who reject God, rebelling against His kingship and refusing His grace. Jesus’ parables consistently portray people rejecting God’s invitation to fellowship, and the only alternative to fellowship with God is an eternity in hell (Matthew 22:1–14; Luke 14:15–24). Sin is a form of rebellion against God, and hell is the just punishment for sin (Matthew 5:22). The devil and his minions are the original rebels against God, and they will suffer eternally in hell, which has been prepared for them (Matthew 25:41).
Jesus does not portray hell as a pleasant place or even a neutral state. To the contrary, it is a place of torment (Mark 9:48). As the dark place outside of God’s kingdom of light, hell is full of pain and regret “There will be weeping and gnashing of teeth” (Matthew 13:42; see also Matthew 22:13; 24:51; Luke 13:28).
Based on Jesus’ teaching, hell is not temporary, but eternal. Those who suffer in hell will suffer forever. “The fire never goes out,” Jesus said (Mark 9:48,Matthew 25:46). There is no exit from hell, and no respite from it or comfort in it (see Luke 16:19–31).
Thankfully, there is one way to escape hell before entering. God offers us reconciliation with Him, so that we never have to experience hell. That reconciliation was made possible through the death and resurrection of His Son, Jesus Christ. Jesus, the One who warned us about hell so often, is the One who saves us from hell. Through faith in Christ, anyone can be reconciled to God, apart from personal merit or virtue. Jesus gives the promise, “Very truly I tell you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be judged but has crossed over from death to life” (John 5:24).
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him. Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because they have not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son” (John 3:16–18).
Sorry Jaaxon but I didn’t notice that spell check change the spelling of your name to Jason. My message is a reply to your August 13th message.
Hi! I have a question Do only Christans go to heaven? can muslims go too? I have no idea i have been researching and they said: The belief that only some righteous people go to heaven is a christan belief. so i dont know who too listen too! Tell me the Anwer when you reply.
Questions like these are almost always framed from the Christian perspective. I am a Buddhist. My concern is what Buddhism suggests to me about this life and the hereafter, i could care less about the Christian idea in that context. We non Christians need to question how such questions are framed and point out there are non Christian beliefs that are equally valid. You do you. I would also point out something i find interesting about Christian writings, including the sayings of Jesus: yes, there are the known quotes about acceptance of Jesus as being the only way to their heaven, but i would also point out that the parable of the Good Samaritan features a Samaritan who appears to have no connection to Jesus. Also much of the Sermon on the Mount does not suggest that Jesus is talking about Christians specifically: Blessed are the poor in spirit, Blessed are those who grieve, Blessed are the merciful, etc. Imho no. one faith can own goodness, morality, mercy and love. Be true to your beliefs.
The point is, all belief systems are only promises. Everyone has to act out what they believe in love, in faith and in hope. If someone will not be in heaven, it will be God’s will and one’s own acts and choice. Act out what you believe and love the world in awe of God. God will find you.
If we read Romans chapters 1 & 2 and compare the Great White Throne Judgment described in Revelation, it appears there are those among “the dead” (those who are not born again) who have lived righteously based on the law of God written in their hearts. They respected their neighbors, had compassion on the less fortunate, gave to the poor, fed the hungry, sheltered the homeless, etc. These people never heard of Christ, or His redemption through the Cross and His Resurrection, and they appear to be judged on the basis of their works. Apparently, their names are written in the Book of Life and they are not cast into hell. But do they go to Heaven? I don’t think they do. Heaven is reserved for those who are born again by the Spirit of God and are adopted into the family of God. I believe these people inherit the Earth and are subject to the authorities in Heaven (or the New Jerusalem). Without being born again, no one can enter the presence of God. Those people who had heard of Christ and rejected Him and His salvation, but lived moral, ethical lives will suffer the punishment of hell, because they rejected God’s only begotten Son. You can’t reject God’s Son and the Father just give you a slap on the wrist. Jesus makes it plain in John 3: 16-18 that rejecting the Son results in condemnation. I believe God to be fair AND just (they are not the same thing), and I can’t see Him sending people to hell if they never heard of Christ. That’s why Romans teaches each person has God’s law written on their hearts (conscience). If they reject that law, it is like rejecting Christ who fulfilled the law. God is fair AND just.
To be born of God is very clear in the Bible. Born again is not “ the sinner’s prayer”
He who loves is born of God and knows God. Plain and simple.
There is your Born-again experience ????
Salvation has nothing to do with mankind.
Suppose somebody is drowning and one person dives in to save that person. The drowning person has nothing to do with the rescue except but to accept being rescued.
It has everything to do with who God is.
God did not become a saviour because of the fall of man, He is a saviour from eternity.
God Is Love from Eternity, before he created anything.
God did not become gracious because of man.
I was raised Christian and I respect my parents for that, but only that. They never went to church and were not good people by any respect. After losing three children my life spiraled out of control. I blamed God and completely denied him for about half of my life. I have been blessed for the last twenty years and lived a decent life, but I fear not going to heaven. I feel doomed because of my denial of all things God and need to know if I can change that by believing again? So, what does God think I should do?
It’s was asked only one time in the bible (Acts16:30-32) Sirs what must I do to be saved? the answer was believe on Jesus, it did not say go to church, never sin again, do good works, the answer was believe on Jesus. If you believe that Jesus died on the cross for your sins and the world’s and was resurrected on the third day and ascended into heaven and will again return then you are saved.
Believe in Jesus Christ but not necessarily going to Church is also an incomplete… Going to Church, listening the sermon, hearing the words of God inspired and strengthening the faith in Him
I think the worries we all carry are from beliefs placed on us while in the womb and our early childhood. Many of us were told about Jesus and what he did. We are also told the only way to heaven is through Jesus. Many of our beliefs are forced and we never get to think for ourselves. We are forced to believe without question. Instead of listening to what people are saying, Read your Bible with an open mind and discerment and realize God created an entire universes. We aren’t even a spec in creation. I heard someone say “everyone of us already has a spark of the Divinity inside of us.” Since we are creation, we can’t be separated from God no matter what anyone says. Pray to the creator of the Universe and ask him for wisdom as you pursue the truth.
Yesterday, I read another article about this subject. I’m trying to re-find it. Basically, when Jesus returns (I believe) with His angels then the “saved” in Christ will be resurrected to rule with Him for 1,000 years. After the 1,000 years, those who were “unsaved” will be resurrected and taught about the Christ and given an opportunity to accept or deny Him. I can accept such a thing because didn’t Jesus “descend into Hell” for three days to preach the Word after His death on the Cross? It makes sense to me that a God whose love is so much greater than anything we have would give his Children/Creation every opportunity to join Him for all eternity.
I’m 15 and have been in the walk with Christ for a year now. When I think of god I think of a man who loves everyone and does not want them to perish. I know many kind loving caring people who don’t know Jesus, and I just can’t see my lord telling them to depart from them simply because they did not know him. I think if you are pure of heart he will have mercy on you in the end. He will say. Come see what you missed out on. And walk with them thru the gates of heaven
My concern is my daughter was baptized, on Easter Sunday, and then converted to Judaism when she turned 23.
She was raised in a catholic household, but when she converted I had so many bad feelings. Did I fail God our father?
My daughter is very devoted to her faith and a very good person. Will I meet her in heaven?
Only God is good, no good deed will get you into heaven, if you reject Jesus Christ then you reject salvation. It was asked only one time in the bible, sirs what must I do to be saved? the answer was believe on Jesus. The answer was not go to mass, do good deeds, get baptised, it was simply believe in Jesus. Death, Burrial and Resurrection.
I tried to be as concise as possible.
As said, in this article: “God Judgement is God Judgement. No one can replace God’s judgment with human judgment.”
Now regarding the salvation of those who do not believe in the Lord Jesus, such Judgement from God have been made known with extreme clarity throughout the holy scriptures. I have tried to cover the principal point of the question referring only to the holy scriptures as they are the ONLY relevant sources on the topic. Human philosophy would be completely useless in understanding divine revelation of the wisdom of God.
A. HOW OUR FAITH MUST BE BASED ON SCRIPTURES ALONE & NOT WORDLY WISDOM
1. We should be careful not to build our faith on a human perspective in regard to what a loving god would or wouldn’t be expected to do. By doing so, we would be building our faith on our own judgement, deceiving ourself and others into believing in a false god and an empty gospel of our own device. Rather, our faith must be built on the foundation laid by the prophets and the apostles; Christ himself being the cornerstone as written by the apostle Paul. The revealed word of God is the only source of answers regarding salvation. Not human wisdom and its twisted morality which evolves with every generation and adapts itself to every trend; sinking deeper into ungodliness at every turns.
2. We must submit ourself completely to the revealed word of God and not be rebellious in trying to apply our own sense of goodness and justice to the Creator. As Paul said: “We destroy arguments and every lofty opinion raised against the knowledge of God, and take every thought captive to obey Christ.” After all, do we know better than the Creator? As the LORD said to Job and his companions: “who is he that darkens counsel by words without knowledge” and later he add: “Shall a faultfinder contend with the Almighty?” Therefore, let us see what the word of God is saying rather than picturing a false god in accordance with our own fantasies:
B. OF THE TOTAL DEPRAVITY OF ALL MANKIND
3. Regarding the so-call goodness of humans, the psalmists had this to say:
“They are corrupt, they do abominable deeds, there is none who does good. The Lord looks down from heaven on the children of man to see if there are any who understand, who seek after God: They have all turned aside; together they have become corrupted, there is none who does good, not even one.” (Psalm 14).
4. The prophet Isaiah added later: “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned EVERYONE to our own way; and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all.” (Isaiah 53).
5. Regarding the unconditional love of God toward sinners, the psalmists mentioned:
“For you are not a God who delights in wickedness; evil may not dwell with you. The boastful shall not stand before your eyes; you hate all evildoers. You destroy those who speak lies; the Lord abhors the bloodthirsty and deceitful man.” (Psalm 5).
6. Paul the apostle addressed the wrath of God in these terms:
“FOR THE WRATH OF GOD IS REVEALED FROM HEAVEN AGAINST ALL UNGODLINESS AND UNRIGHTEOUSNESS OF MEN who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth. For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them. For his invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So they are without excuse. For although they knew God, they did not honor him as God or give thanks to him, but they became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Claiming to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images resembling mortal man and birds and animals and creeping things. Therefore God gave them up in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, to the dishonoring of their bodies among themselves, because they exchanged the truth about God for a lie and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever! Amen. For this reason God gave them up to dishonorable passions. For their women exchanged natural relations for those that are contrary to nature; and the men likewise gave up natural relations with women and were consumed with passion for one another, men committing shameless acts with men and receiving in themselves the due penalty for their error.” (Romans 1).
7. Truly GOD is righteous and he is Holy, and this must be kept in mind. He hates evil, sin and ungodliness and he require our total obedience, love and faithfulness as he said through his prophet Moses:
“Hear O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is one. You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might” … “Fear the LORD your God, serve Him only, and take your oaths in His name. Do not follow other gods, the gods of the peoples around you. For the LORD your God, who is among you, is a jealous God. Otherwise the anger of the LORD your God will be kindled against you, and He will wipe you off the face of the earth.” (Deuteronomy 6)
8. The Good New is not about God’s unconditional love toward sinful men nor is that even mentioned any time it is exposed in the scriptures. The Evangel is rather the triumphant proclamation that Christ have conquered death and that he is returning to reign over the world after having quelled the rebellion of the devil. As King and ruler who have conquered, He will exercise judgement over all nations. He will give Justice to the righteous and he will exercise vengeance upon the ungodly and sinners. This reign of Justice is called the Kingdom of Heaven. The beginning of this reign of peace and righteousness for Eternity is called the Day of the Lord, where the Lord Jesus will destroy those who destroy the earth (See Revelation 19) and were the saints will be raised from the dead to reign with Christ. The day of the Lord is eventually followed by the Last Judgement where all will be held accountable for their deeds. For the sinners, the Gospel is terrible news because it points toward their total destruction and sentence to eternal damnation. It urges them to repent as with Jonah in Nineveh and therefore it also points toward God’s mercy, compassion and love toward the repentant sinners who cry unto him for mercy. The response to the Gospel must be belief, repentance, total submission and worship toward him who loved us and gave his life for us. It must not be self-deception, sufficiency, or complacency in ungodliness.
9. God is Holy, and Righteous, and he deserve and requires worship from his creation. We conclude that no man is righteous and all are sinners.
C. OF THE GOSPEL, THE LAST JUDGEMENT AND THE PUNISHMENT OF THE SINNERS
10. When speaking to Moses on Mount Sinai, proclaiming His Name and His character, the LORD said:
“The LORD, the LORD, a God merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love and faithfulness, keeping steadfast love for thousands (generations) forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin, but WHO WILL BY NO MEANS CLEAR THE GUILTY, visiting the iniquity of the fathers on the children and the children’s children, to the third and fourth generation.”
11. He also says: “For you shall worship no other gods for the LORD whose name is Jealous is a jealous God.” (Exodus 34).
12. The Lord Jesus himself preaching was saying: “From that time Jesus began to preach, saying, “Repent for the Kingdom of heaven is at hand (near).” (Matthew 4) and also: “The time is fulfilled (the time have come), and the kingdom of God is at hand (the time is near); repent and believe in the gospel.” (1 Luke).
13. The Kingdom of God refers to that coming time appointed by God when Jesus will return on earth to rule as supreme King. He will enter in judgement with the livings and the deads and render to each in accordance with their deeds. To the ungodly, eternal hell, and to the righteous, eternal life and everlasting blessing. Satan will finally be thrown in the everlasting fire along with Death, Sin, and the angels and humans who followed in his rebellion (See revelation 20 and the Book of the prophet Zekariah).
14. Paul in his address to the Athenians said this:
“The times of ignorance God overlooked, but now he commands all people everywhere to repent, because he has fixed a day on which he will judge the world in righteousness by a man whom he appointed (Jesus Christ): and of this he has given assurance to all by raising him from the dead.” (Acts 17, 22-32).
15. Therefore we can see that eternal life is dependant on the judgement of God, in accordance with His terms, and His justice.
D. HOW HUMAN MORALS, ETHICS AND ADHERENCE TO PIOUS RITUALS CANNOT RENDER US ACCEPTABLE BEFORE GOD
16. As Paul the apostle said:
“All have sinned and fall short of the Glory of God and are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus, whom God put forward as propitiation by his blood, TO BE RECEIVED BY FAITH.” … “For we hold that one is justified by faith apart from works of law.” (Romans 3).
17. To the Galatians he says:
“We ourselves are jews by birth and not gentiles sinners (non Jewish); yet we know that a person is not justified by works of the law bit through faith in Jesus Christ, se we also believed in Christ Jesus in order to be justified by faith in Christ and not by works of the law, because by works of the law NO ONE WILL BE JUSTIFIED.” (Galatians 2).
18. Therefore, we know that no one, not even the most pious Jews however righteous they may be by human standard is able to satisfy God righteousness but they must also repent and receive the Lord Jesus to be saved from the coming judgement.
E. REGARDING THE LOVE OF GOD AND HIS OTHER ATTRIBUTES
19. Regarding God’s love we must know that there is indeed perfect divine Love between the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. This is made evident by the Son obedience toward the Father to the point of dying on the Cross, and the Holy Spirit ministry that is to glorify Christ and convince the sinners of repentance, leading them unto Christ. This was always the purpose of God, in Love to Glorify his Son by appointing him as Head over all things and as only way to Salvation. There is perfect love from God toward the believers who are to render the same perfected love toward God. The Christians are to Love one another and even their enemies. There is a benevolent love of God toward the world in that he provides for us, he does not yet erase us although we deserve destruction. Because of his Love, he does show patience, desiring that all should be save. Because of his Love, He sent His only Son to be sacrificed on the cross for the salvation of those who believes in his Son, but God will not clear the guilty who did not received Christ to be justified by faith and will not hold for righteous the unrighteous.
20. We often say that God is Love and we are right in doing so although that notion is taken out of context. On the other hand, there are other attributes of God that are rarely mentioned which could be understood to be more important; his Righteousness and Sovereignty. An even more important attribute of God that is scarcely mentioned is HOLINESS. The LORD is a consuming Fire (Deuteronomy 4). He will not tolerate evil, impurity and wickedness. Man cannot see Him and live because he is Holy Holy Holy. None can stand before Him.
F. OF THE ONLY WAY TO SALVATION BEING BY THE GRACE OF GOD TROUGH FAITH IN JESUS CHRIST
21. Salvation is the work of God alone, not of men: Paul says to the Ephesians:
“For BY GRACE you have been saved THROUGH FAITH. AND THIS IS NOT YOUR OWN DOING, IT IS A GIFT FROM GOD, NOT A RESULT OF WORKS, so that no one may boast.” (Ephesians 2). Only God through the Holy Spirit can convince someone of his sin and of repentance, leading him to Jesus Christ: this is the only way to salvation.
22. Furthermore, GOD remains fully sovereign in Salvation as he says to Moses: “I will have mercy on whom I have mercy and I will show grace to whom I show grace.” (Exodus 33).
23. Jesus said: “All that the Father gives me will come to me, and whoever comes to me I will never cast out.” … “For this is the will of the Father, that everyone who looks on the Son and believes in him should have eternal life.” … “No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draws him and I WILL raise him up on the last day”. (See John 6, 22-71).
24. And on the last supper: “I am not praying for the world but for those whom you have given me, for they are yours. All mines are yours and yours are mine and I am glorified in them.” (See John 17).
25. In John 3-16, we find a condition to salvation: whoever BELIEVES IN HIM (the Son of God) should not perish but have everlasting life. The next verse goes on to add: … “whoever does not believe is condemned already because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God.” (See John 3).
26. Jesus said: “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. NO ONE COMES TO THE FATHER BUT TROUGH ME.” … “I am in the Father and the Father is in me.” (See John 14). The Father is not found outside of the Son and to see the Father one must go by the Son.
27. Peter the apostle quoted the prophet Joel at the Pentecost when he said this of the Day of Judgement:
“And I will show wonders in the heavens above and signs on the earth below, and fire and vapor of smoke; the sun shall be turned to darkness and the moon to blood, before the day of the Lord comes, the great and magnificent (terrifying) day. And it shall come to pass that everyone who calls upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
28. And replying to the Jews who, cut trough the heart, were asking: what shall we do? He says:
“Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.”
29. Regarding the gift of the Holy Spirit:
“Jesus answered, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, HE CANNOT enter the kingdom of God.“ (John 3).
“…but whoever drinks of the water that I will give him will never be thirsty again. The water that I will give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” (John 4).
“Whoever believes in me, as the Scripture has said, ‘Out of his heart will flow rivers of living water. Now this he said about the Spirit, whom those who believed in him were to receive, for as yet the Spirit had not been given, because Jesus was not yet glorified.” (John 7).
30. Therefore we see that to enter the Kingdom of Heaven and have eternal life, one must have been born of water and spirit, which cannot be without believing in the Son.
G. OF THE NECESSITY TO EAT THE FLESH AND TO DRINK THE BLOOD OF THE SON OF GOD POINTING IN BELIEF AND IDENTIFICATION WITH CHRIST
“So Jesus said to them, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you have no life in you. Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise them up at the last day. Whoever feeds on my flesh and drinks my blood abides in me, and I in him. As the living Father sent me, and I live because of the Father, so whoever feeds on me, he also will live because of me. This is the bread that came down from heaven, not like the bread the fathers ate, and died. Whoever feeds on this bread will live forever.”
31. Just as the Levites were required to eat the sin offering, we must feed on the offering of the body of Christ offered for our atonement. We have been redeemed as priests for the LORD (See Revelations 1 and 5 and Isaiah 66). This is represented in the Lord Supper (Eucharist) which symbolizes one element: The atoning sacrifice of the Lord Jesus Christ. The Eucharist is also represented in the Mosaic Law as the grain offering and drinking offering (wine) which were always offered with every sacrifice and eaten by the priests offering the sacrifice. The Bread and Wine, the Body of Christ broken for us and his blood shed for us, must be eaten (That is the sinner must believe in Christ in the atoning offering of Christ on the cross). Furthermore, the atoning sacrifices made in the Temple were never to the benefit of the Egyptians, the Assyrians or the Hittites or any other nations. They were only for the people of God’s people. In the same way, the atoning sacrifice of Christ is not of any benefit to those who will never believe in him.
H. CONCLUSION
32. Those who will be saved from the righteous judgement of God to come are his people who are called by his name, who have submitted to him, who in the time of his patience pleaded for his mercy, having been convinced of their guilt, their total alienation from anything remotely close to godliness and their incapacity to atone by their own works. They have believed in the Lamb of God that was slain and that is risen from the dead and He will not lose anyone of them. He redeemed them by his blood, they have received the Holy Spirit and they are sealed for salvation. They have been justified by faith and are sanctified daily by the word of God and by the Holy Spirit, growing in sanctification toward conformity with Christ. They will be glorified at the return of Christ where they will be changed into a nature conformed to that of the risen Christ; incorruptible, finally liberated physically from the consequences of Sin and Death. They belong to God and are known by him as His people, His flock. The Lord Jesus Christ is interceding for them constantly and He will surely bring them in his kingdom where they will reign with Him forever as the psalmist says in Psalm 23. The book of revelation says of them: “they have washed their robe in the blood of lamb.” And also: “And they have conquered him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, for they loved not their lives even unto death.” The ultimate reason why God do save repentant sinner is to the praise of the glory of his Grace. It is because He is merciful. It is because of his Holy Name. (Read Ephesians 1 & 2).
33. As for the rebels, those who do not know Christ and persist in the rebellion, they will be cast in hell forever. Without faith in Christ, they are still dead in their sins and under God’s rightful condemnation. As I said earlier, for the sinners, the Gospel is terrible news. For those who persist in their ignorance, it is fragrance from death to death. For the repenting sinners who turn to Jesus Christ and cry for mercy with contrition it is a fragrance from life to life (See 2 Corinthians 2:16). “For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek.” (Romans 1:16).
34. Friends, this touches the foundation of the faith in Christ. I urge you and I admonish you by God’s mercy to read the scriptures. It is what the apostle Paul called spiritual milk or fundaments of the faith. Do not let false teaching and conformity with the current mundane empty philosophies turn you away toward a different gospel than the gospel received from the prophets, the apostles, and the Lord Jesus himself. Do not let a corrupted sense of good and evil set the basis of your faith but rather may the holy scriptures alone be the source of your faith.
35. To note, we were all deserving eternal damnation, but by God’s grace and in accordance with God unsearchable wisdom, it was given to us to believe while some others will never receive the love of the truth. We must be grateful and fearful at the same time that we were given to obey the faith, knowing what we were also deserving of eternal damnation. As for the unbelievers, we must seize every occasion to tell them of the Gospel. Pray because the Lord is He who will grow the seed that He is planting in their heart. But take heed: We must never twist the Gospel in order to sound more appealing or pleasing to the unbelievers. We would only be deceiving them and us. Keep in mind the word spoken by the angel toward the end of the book of revelation, a command from the Lord Jesus himself:
“I testify to everyone who hears the words of prophecy in this book: If anyone adds to them, God will add to him the plagues described in this book. And if anyone removes any of the words from this book of prophecy, God will remove that person’s share in the tree of life and in the holy city that are described in this book.”
36. And Paul is saying likewise to the Galatians: “But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach to you a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be accursed (anathema).” (Galatians 1).
37. As mentionned in that article, “God Judgement is God Judgement. No one can replace God’s judgment with human judgment”. To which the scriptures replies: “This is the judgment, that the Light has come into the world, and men loved the darkness rather than the Light, for their deeds were evil”. (John 3-19).
May the Lord enlighten you
It is PURE EVIL for any human to state that only Christians go to heaven. I hear so many Christians say that Christians from other churches will burn in hell. That is evil. Only God will judge. Christians are not God’s only creation.
