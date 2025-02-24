St. Anthony Messenger

Dear Reader: The Beauty of Change

Tulips in bloom

Every spring, I am amazed when I watch the world begin to wake up from its long winter slumber and once again bring forth its beauty. It’s a wonderful reminder that, as the Greek philosopher Heraclitus said, “The only constant in life is change.” 

That goes for each of us as well. We are constantly changing and growing. As our lives change, so do we. The same goes for our faith, and Lent is a wonderful time to discover ways to wake up and refocus our faith lives. 

We at St. Anthony Messenger are also always seeking ways to grow and change. We are currently doing that by looking for ways to help you, our readers, unpack some themes that may renew and reinvigorate your faith lives. Those themes are: Listening, Following, Rediscovering, and Healing. We will be working to represent them through our columns and stories. 

As our Franciscan advisor, Father Pat McCloskey, OFM, always reminds us, the faith we had as a child is not the same faith we have now. It is constantly changing and growing. We want to be part of that journey.  

