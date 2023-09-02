Our Blog

Sharing the Word for September 2, 2023

The Bible opened to Isaiah

Saturday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time

September 2, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Thessalonians 4:9-11

It seems that the Thessalonians asked Paul to instruct them about fraternal charity. He answers that they don’t need any further instructions from him. They have already been taught by God to love one another, and have been practicing care for their brothers and sisters throughout the whole area of Macedonia.

Nonetheless, one never practices charity enough. Paul urges the Thessalonians to “progress even more” in the exercise of charity. It’s to be a tranquil practice, calmly exercised–a practice that fits in quietly with their ordinary work and responsibility.

The practice of charity belongs in the life of every believer. The needs are multiple: the missions, Catholic education, retired priests and religious, the poor. There is always more caring to be done.

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
