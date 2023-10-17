Our Blog

Sharing the Word for October 17, 2023

Memorial of Saint Ignatius of Antioch

October 17, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 1:16-25

The Letter to the Romans is about salvation through faith. The gospel Paul preaches offers salvation through Christ, a crucified savior. Paul is not ashamed to proclaim such a savior who makes available the power of God through faith. Faith is the willingness to accept God’s righteousness–to live the life of God. Faith through Christ is the only road to salvation.

Pagan Gentiles had some awareness of God, and through creation, some concept of what he is. But they didn’t respond to him appropriately or give him thanks. Their defective human wisdom led them to worship creatures as god. God allowed them to suffer the consequences of their error.

We too, are called to faith and salvation. But we have to accept their implication.

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province.
