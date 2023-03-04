Sharing the Word for March 4, 2023

Saturday of the First Week of Lent

March 4, 2023

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 119:1-2, 4-5, 7-8

Today’s reflection is based on Psalm 119. Psalm 119 is unique. Today we hear and pray only a small selection from it. In its fullness Psalm 119 is composed of 22 sections of eight verses each, for a total of 176 verses. It’s a sizeable psalm! The verses of each section begin with a different letter of the Hebrew alphabet.



The theme of the psalm is the importance of responding to God’s self-revelation–to God’s gift of himself to his people. In the course of the psalm the author uses no fewer than eight synonyms to express God’s gift: way, law, decree, precepts, statutes, commands, ordinances, words.



No matter how you say it, God’s intervention is a source of blessing. How seriously do I welcome this blessing from the Lord?