Sharing the Word for February 17, 2023

Friday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

February 17, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Genesis 11:1-9

Human assertiveness strikes again. We saw it in the desire of Adam and Eve to be like God, and in Cain’s envious desire to have his sacrifice accepted by God. Before the flood all humanity was infected with sinfulness.

Now mankind sets out to make a name for itself–to seize importance no matter what other plans God might have. They want to build a city as a memorial to their own creativity–their own ability to determine who and what they are. But God preempts their plans. He takes away their ability to work together to achieve their purpose.

If nothing else humankind is consistent–consistently proud, consistently self-asserting. It was so at the very beginning of human history and is still so now.

