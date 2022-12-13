Our Blog

Sharing the Word for December 13, 2022

Memorial of Saint Lucy

December 13, 2022
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Zephaniah 3:1-2, 9-13

The prophet Zephaniah preached about 100 years after the northern kingdom of Israel had been destroyed by the Assyrians. By this time the southern kingdom of Judah was in political, economic, and spiritual decay. The prophet foretells doom for Jerusalem if the people don’t change their ways.

If they do repent and turn away from their sinfulness, God will remove the proud and self-seeking from their midst and leave behind a remnant who are humble and lowly– who are devoted to the truth. They will pasture their flocks in peace.

Still today God reaches out to the humble and lowly, to those who feel no need for self-aggrandizement. It is they to whom God offers salvation. God’s plans involve the exaltation of the poor.

Subscribe to St. Anthony Messenger magazine!
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Our Blog

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Connnect

28 W. Liberty Street
Cincinnati, OH 45202
513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request