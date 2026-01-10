Is Anyone Listening?

Reflect

There are seasons in our lives when we feel absolute loneliness—feeling unheard by both God and those in our lives. When we feel ourselves in this space, may we turn to the One who never leaves us, because he, too, knows the pain of feeling unheard.

Pray

To the God who listens, who knows the depth of heart

and the pain that entraps me in lonely moments,

let me stumble upon your revelation around me today.

Let me be drawn closer to the heart of the Incarnational Christ,

who knows the pain of feeling unheard.

May I be seen and heard, and know that you are with me always.

Amen.

Act

Take time for yourself today. Whether that’s in prayer, journaling, going for a drive, listening to your favorite music, or going for a walk. Remember that the joy you experience—no matter its size—is a reminder of God with you.