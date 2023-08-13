We Are Powerful Together

Reflect

The faith community can be an effective force for change in the environmental crisis. Surely 1.2 billion Catholics and 2.2 billion Christians, united in stewardship, could make a difference. Many churches already take the lead: converting to solar power, changing parking lots into community gardens, divesting from fossil fuels, investing in alternate energies, minimizing plastic waste, educating parishioners and neighborhoods about their carbon footprint.

Pray

God, show me the path

To creation care that

Rises from my finest self,

My talents and unique personality.

Act

With a camera, try to capture a different natural wonder each day for a week. (Extend the time if this appeals.) Maybe you’ll catch the jewels of dew on grass, the flight of a sparrow, a tight bud. This practice may sensitize you to beauty, strengthening your commitment to protect it.