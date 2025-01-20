We All Have a Choice

Reflect

One of the greatest civil rights activists and models of nonviolence is Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whom we remember and honor this day. It is not an opportunity to haphazardly share quotes about justice or racism on our social media accounts. Instead today is a reminder for all Americans to name and help dismantle the racist processes and procedures that still exist, while honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Pray

God of Community,

The diversity of all your children speaks to the divine power in your creativity.

Help us remember when one of our sisters or brothers is not free, no one is free.

Inspire our words, actions, decisions so that we can help to build and continue

that “beloved community,” which Dr. King so tirelessly worked for.

Amen.

Act

Consider praying and reflecting upon one of Dr. King’s speeches (many easily findable online), and perhaps choose one you are not familiar with. How do his words challenge you and what do you do with that challenge?