Reflect

In the Gospels, Jesus sometimes says things that make us uncomfortable and may sound harsh to our modern ear. For instance, in Matthew 15, when the apostles plead with Jesus to do something about a Canaanite woman who has been following them all day asking for help, he replies not with words of comfort, but instead says, “I was sent only to the lost sheep of the House of Israel” (cf. 15:24). By saying this, he seems to be rejecting not only her need but her importance. However, what comes next—healing for her daughter and praise for her faith—reveals that a lesson is being taught. But what is it? Is it a lesson about persistence, about faith, about healing? Or is it a lesson about being lost and becoming found? And do the words sound so harsh to our ears because the lesson is one we still need to learn?

Pray

Heavenly Father,

How often do I confuse my own thoughts and prejudices with your will?

In your kingdom, no one is a stranger,

and in your love, no one is a foreigner.

Humble my heart, oh Lord, and let me see the truth of your love

coming to greet me every day in the hungry, the homeless,

the stranger, and the refugee.

And let that love find a home in me always.

Act

Take a moment to consider who you see as an outsider, as other, maybe politically, maybe economically, maybe socially, even religiously. Now read Matthew 15 and spend some time pondering how Jesus treats the “outsider.” Ask God to open your eyes and your heart to those you may have forgotten, to plant the seed of compassion and peace within you. Looking in the mirror, ask yourself just who are the lost sheep? The answer may be staring you right in the face.