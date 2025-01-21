Pause + Pray

Hiking La Verna

man hiking in the mountains during sunrise

Reflect

In episode one of Franciscan Media’s Off the Page podcast, Bruce Epperly talks about his new book about St. Bonaventure, Head, Heart, and Hands, and Bonaventure’s own transformative experience at La Verna, a mountain of retreat for Francis and his brothers where Francis is said to have received the stigmata. God does not always give us mystical experiences, but I believe God walks with us and enjoys experiencing the world in us and through us.

Pray

Francis came here, panting after peace, and Bonaventure too,
accepting his own plight to restore the order.
You pierced each in their own way with a mystical awakening.
La Verna goes with me—mystical euphoria, I know nothing of it,
yet you walked with me, I think, I hope, I know,
on the trail toward the precipice, where a dense fog
drifted beneath us like a river and seemed to say to me,
“Isn’t this fun, walking with each other, seeing what we can see?”

Act

Consider going on a walk, hike, or, if not physically able, a virtual hike at a place of your choosing via the Internet. Contemplate the reality that God walks with you, beside you, in you, and through you, as the two of you experience the beauty of creation together.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles