Waiting, waiting

Reflect

“The Lord is good to those who wait for him.”—Nahum 1:7a

Waiting. It can be so hard! We carefully plan out timetables, make out schedules, and move forward full of expectation. Then, unexpected scenarios so frequently pop up. They get in our way and confound our plans. It can be aggravating; but if we pause for just a moment or two and ask God to guide us through these hiccups, we find that our time of interruption—of waiting for our schedules to return to routine, or veer to a different path—can be a time of grace and holy growth, ripe with unforeseen graces.

Pray

Oh Prophet Nahum,

When I have those times of unanticipated waiting,

Please pray that I will remember that God is with me—

that through the time of shift and pause,

I may grow spiritually and receive God’s good direction.

Amen.

Act

Pull out your Bible and slowly read Nahum’s full verse (Nahum 1:7). What other words in this verse by Nahum have meaning to you? How might you shift or grow from this one Old Testament verse?