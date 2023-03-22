Pause + Pray

Unanswered Prayer

Blue journal notebook

Reflect

I have sat with many people of faith struggling to understand why a prayer went unanswered. Perhaps a loved one died from prolonged illness. Perhaps a loved one did not divert from a self-destructive path. Perhaps an undertaking ended in failure. In trying to discern the reasons for a prayer going unanswered, some are angry. Others judge their prayer as inadequate. Sadly, some even give up on prayer.

Unanswered prayers challenge our beliefs about what prayer can do in our lives and challenge our understanding of God’s will for us. For all of us, unanswered prayer is a part of the spiritual journey.

Pray

Lord, when my prayer does not
lead to the outcome for which I hoped,
help me to let go and trust
that Your way is the way of wisdom
and that we humans do not
always discern what is best.

Act

Spend some time writing in your journal about how you have dealt with unanswered prayers.

