Reflect

Jesus tells the story of two men—one builds his house on a rock, the other on sand. One house survives; the other collapses. Jesus’ story reminds us to ground our lives in what is enduring and not the temporary and superficial. Trusting God gives us true security and courage to face challenges of mind, body, spirit, and relationships. The storms will come, and we will not only endure but flourish as God’s beloved companions.

Pray

Precious God, take my hand,

Guide my feet,

Let me stand.

Let me trust you in all the seasons of life,

And in trusting you

Find peace and courage

And love to share with others.

Amen.

Act

Pause to reflect on what gives you strength, power, and health. Endeavor to put your trust in relationships that endure, most especially your relationship with God. Look for ways to support persons dealing with crises and reversals.