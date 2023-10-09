Pause + Pray

The Ups and Downs of Family Life

Ferris wheel going up and down

Reflect

Families are complex. We have good days and bad days. St. Joseph reminds us that the calling to be a father, mother, son, or daughter is a calling from God that draws us into a life-giving relationship with others.

Pray

St. Joseph, earthly father of Christ, husband of Mother Mary,
through your intercession we ask God to bless our families.
May you intercede on our behalf on the good and the bad days.
May you lift our prayers to your son, Jesus,
and keep us close to his heart and yours.
Amen.

Act

Make time today to sit with one of your family members and ask how they are doing. Share with them the joys and trials of your day, and make space to do the same for them, always reminding them of your love.

Pause+Pray book
