The Sacred Duty to Forgive

Reflect

All of us have made mistakes. We have all sinned and need God’s mercy. In humble gratitude, take care to give in the same spirit that you have received.

Pray

Holy Redeemer, though you did not know sin,

you bore our faults on the cross,

so we may know forgiveness and eternal life.

Give that same spirit to me now,

that I may forgive those who have wronged me,

and so live into your love more fully.

Amen.

Act

Forgiving others is hard–maybe it even feels impossible. But for God all things are possible. Today ask the Holy Spirit for the grace to forgive someone who has wronged you.